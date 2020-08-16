'Wall of Love' goes up in Houston with free supplies for those in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 'Wall of Love' has gone up in Houston and its organizer has big plans to continue creating them in other cities.'Wall of Love' CEO Holly Jackson, from Cleveland Ohio, said her organization attempts to help neighbors in need, focusing on the homeless population, by supplying them with essential items.Jackson and her team have filled over 500 walls across the nation with bags that include toothbrushes, soap and non-perishable food items.Jackson encourages all Houstonians in need to visit the wall."Take what you need," she said "Leave the rest for other people and pay it forward."She said this particular project isn't just for the homeless, but for anyone who has been impacted by the pandemic.