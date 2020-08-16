Society

'Wall of Love' goes up in Houston with free supplies for those in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 'Wall of Love' has gone up in Houston and its organizer has big plans to continue creating them in other cities.

'Wall of Love' CEO Holly Jackson, from Cleveland Ohio, said her organization attempts to help neighbors in need, focusing on the homeless population, by supplying them with essential items.

Jackson and her team have filled over 500 walls across the nation with bags that include toothbrushes, soap and non-perishable food items.

Jackson encourages all Houstonians in need to visit the wall.

"Take what you need," she said "Leave the rest for other people and pay it forward."

She said this particular project isn't just for the homeless, but for anyone who has been impacted by the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhomelessacts of kindnessfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MISSING: Elderly man last seen Friday
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, August 16
Heat Advisory continues, cool front approaches
2 women stabbed during NW Harris County home invasion
Community leader Rabbi Sam Karff dies at age 88
Pres. Trump's brother dies in New York hospital
Show More
Police arrest owners over Friendswood bar inspection
Vanessa Guillen's family says goodbye at private service
Teenage mom shot to death, child's father charged
Officials blame coding errors for COVID-19 testing data issues
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
More TOP STORIES News