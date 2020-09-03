Waco COVID-19 survivor back home after spending 62 days in hospital

WACO, Texas -- A Waco man is back home with his family after spending 62 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Freddy Guerrero was hospitalized after 20 other family members contracted the virus back in June during a gathering. But Guerrero was the one who faced a tougher recovery.
"For him to overcome and embrace what he had to do to fight, to live, he's a fighter," a family member said.
Guerrero's journey to recovery isn't finished, as he is having to learn how to walk, talk and even eat again.
"It's just an amazing thing, because you get to see that story from where you were practically - like he said, 'I almost didn't make it' - to walking out of the hospital. It's amazing," said Melissa Krieg. Guerrero's physical therapist.
Family members told KXXV that Guerrero is excited to be with his wife, dogs and to sleep in his own bed.
