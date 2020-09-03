Society

Waco COVID-19 survivor back home after spending 62 days in hospital

WACO, Texas -- A Waco man is back home with his family after spending 62 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Freddy Guerrero was hospitalized after 20 other family members contracted the virus back in June during a gathering. But Guerrero was the one who faced a tougher recovery.

"For him to overcome and embrace what he had to do to fight, to live, he's a fighter," a family member said.

Guerrero's journey to recovery isn't finished, as he is having to learn how to walk, talk and even eat again.

"It's just an amazing thing, because you get to see that story from where you were practically - like he said, 'I almost didn't make it' - to walking out of the hospital. It's amazing," said Melissa Krieg. Guerrero's physical therapist.

Family members told KXXV that Guerrero is excited to be with his wife, dogs and to sleep in his own bed.

SEE ALSO:

COVID-19 survivor hopes to encourage others to donate plasma

3 time cancer survivor beats COVID-19 with the help of health care workers

Miracle man' credits COVID-19 survival to prayers

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywacohealthtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasfamilycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near The Woodlands
HFD chief denies docking quarantined firefighters' pay
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
Group plans to build 10,000-acre park in Galveston Bay
Protesters claim environmental and racial issues in I-45 project
Some jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
Show More
Houston church to help with Wi-Fi access for HISD students
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Showers, clouds bringing heat relief this afternoon
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Trump aims to defund Democratic-run cities
More TOP STORIES News