Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to JSC could help the Houston aerospace community for years

It might just seem like a goodwill visit to the Bayou City, but Vice President Kamala Harris' stop at Johnson Space Center has the potential to carry out so much more for Houston's aeronautics future.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris laid out space priorities while she was visiting the Space City, and they could significantly impact Houston for many years to come.

Inside San Jacinto College's Edge Center are classrooms that could be coming to future schools across the country.

"We're trying to build that pipeline of future space workers," Dr. Janis Fowler, San Jacinto College's aerospace, education, and workforce development director, said.

RELATED: VP Kamala Harris lands in Houston Thursday for convention appearance, visit to Johnson Space Center

The Edge Center trains students to earn composite and electrical certifications to break into aerospace careers. "The aerospace companies have experienced retiring technicians, and with that, they have not necessarily been getting technicians that have come in and trained behind them," Fowler explained.

On Friday, the vice president led her second National Space Council meeting at the Johnson Space Center.

She announced plans to put millions into aerospace workforce programs through schools and apprenticeships.

"Good paying jobs often don't require a four-year degree but are essential to our space program," Harris said. "These jobs are just waiting to be filled."

During the two-hour meeting, Harris asked the council to focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM. She wants the Department of Education to develop ways to get more kids involved in STEM, which could lead to aerospace careers.

RELATED: Space Force in Houston: Burgeoning military branch's chief of operations speaks only to 13

Harris said she is also worried about the direction aerospace is headed. Other countries are launching into space, and so are private companies.

Harris asked leaders to develop rules and regulations as more get involved. "Because these capabilities are so new, few rules currently exist to ensure that they are conducted safely, effectively, and sustainably," Harris explained.

Education leaders believe it could be what they need to train more students to fill aerospace jobs.

"Jobs of the future is really what it's all about, and these jobs of the future are going to be more stable, they're going to pay more, and they're going to enhance our economy more in Houston," Fowler said.

While other parts of the country look to create this training, it's already happening in Houston and is about to get a more considerable boost following the vice president's visit.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.