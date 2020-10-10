HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As with mostly everything in 2020, the way voters cast their ballots will be a bit different at polling places this year as officials try to guard everyone from the coronavirus.
Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins led cameras on a walk-through Friday afternoon of the NRG Arena polling location. When voters enter a polling place, they can expect to see a hand sanitizing station and to be given a mask if they don't have one.
From there, they'll move along to a poll worker who will ask to see an ID and ask that voters briefly lower their mask to confirm their identity. All the lines will have floor markings to help show where people should stand to maintain social distance. Finally, they'll move on to the voting booth.
Hollins pointed out expanded hours and several polling places to try to make it easier for more people to vote.
"This is going to be the most accessible election in the history of Texas. More locations than ever before, more hours than ever before, and more options than ever before. We're allowing drive-thru voting, which you can see right out here that we're setting up. So, people can cast their ballots from their vehicles. That's never happened in the state of Texas ever," Hollins said.
That new drive-thru option will be available at 10 polling locations so voters won't have to leave their vehicles. All polling places will have curbside voting for people with disabilities.
Find more information about these services from Harris County here. Early voting is Oct. 13 through 30. Election day is Nov. 3.
SEE ALSO:
What you need to know before heading to the polls in Texas
For 1 day, these Harris Co. polling places will open to offer 24-hour early vote
Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Here are the pandemic changes you'll see on Election Day
VOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News