Popular chain Voodoo Doughnut debuts in Houston to hungry crowd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular chain Voodoo Doughnut officially opened for business Wednesday, with hungry treat-seekers already lined up well before its 10 a.m. grand opening.

The 24-hour doughnut shop is located in the Buffalo Heights area at 3715 Washington Ave. The shop is touted as the nationwide chain's first drive-thru location.

Voodoo pledged to donate a portion of opening day proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters.



"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in Texas, adding to our existing location in Austin," said Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson. "We look forward to contributing to the Houston community and eager to find amazing people that thrive in a fun, high energy environment to join the team. Get ready to see our iconic pink boxes in the coming year!"

The day before the opening, the shop added color around the business, including the addition of a mural with a pink background on a nearby fence, as well as a velvet portrait inside of late Houston actor Patrick Swayze.

