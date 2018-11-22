More than 2,000 volunteers helped to feed more than 4,000 needy senior citizens and veterans on Thursday.The line stretched long outside of First Presbyterian Church in Houston, where many families showed up for Interfaith Ministries' Meals on Wheels event.Among the volunteers included Dartanya Gardner, her husband, and her three daughters."We're blessed. We want to be a blessing to others," said Gardner. "We made it a family tradition. It causes us to teach our girls that we're grateful and we're blessed for the things we have. We should give back."Gardner said at one point, a relative counted on the program so they truly understand its worth.