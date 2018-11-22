THANKSGIVING

Thousands volunteer for Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels Superfeast

Thousands volunteer for Meals on Wheels Superfeast in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 2,000 volunteers helped to feed more than 4,000 needy senior citizens and veterans on Thursday.

The line stretched long outside of First Presbyterian Church in Houston, where many families showed up for Interfaith Ministries' Meals on Wheels event.

Among the volunteers included Dartanya Gardner, her husband, and her three daughters.

"We're blessed. We want to be a blessing to others," said Gardner. "We made it a family tradition. It causes us to teach our girls that we're grateful and we're blessed for the things we have. We should give back."

Gardner said at one point, a relative counted on the program so they truly understand its worth.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
