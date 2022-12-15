ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair explains how you can turn holiday volunteering into a new career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the holidays, many people volunteer, and during this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair, we're going to explore how you can turn that into a new career.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Each week, we host a virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions. This week, we'll have nonprofit experts join to explain how volunteering can lead to job opportunities.

You can come back to this post at around 10 a.m. to live stream the job fair.

We'll even feature jobs where there's community service involved. During the job fair, Workforce Solutions recruiters will take applications through social media, their website, and by phone.

There are several jobs with a focus on community service. You could work for the Boys and Girls Club, city of Sugar Land, and other organizations.

We'll also have someone from the Houston Food Bank join the virtual event to explain how volunteering can pay off in a new career. Information about other ways you can get free career help from Workforce Solutions, including resume assistance, practice interviews, and signing up for adult education courses will also be covered.

The see the jobs available during the job fair, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.