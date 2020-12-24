Last-minute push to help Houstonians before Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're just days away from Christmas and the need for basic necessities is still great in our area. 2020 has devastated countless families and with such high job loss, many are wondering how they will have a holiday meal on the table.
Senator Ted Cruz may be making headlines for his recent stance on the stimulus bill, but today he was all about lending a hand. Cruz and his family spent the day volunteering.
"Heidi and I and our girls just came out here to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank. They need help, they need contributions, they need manpower," he said.
Senator Cruz wasn't the only one pulling a shift. We found plenty of young people doing their part as well. The assembly line was full of giggles, purpose and love.
"I think it's important to try and make a difference in your community, to try and help out people in need. This year, in particular, with the coronavirus pandemic, there are so many people in Houston and across Texas who are helping," Cruz continued.
Across town in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area, 50 families were blessed with a $150 shopping spree at Kroger.
It was a collaboration between the grocery chain, the Houston Rockets, and Trae Tha Truth and his non-profit group Relief Gang.
"The main thing that we always remember when it comes to Houston, Texas: we are one. We always want to be on the front line to assist people," Trae said.
The recipients of today's giveaway were grateful and ready to shop for a Christmas meal that will make their families smile.
"We really thank Trae, not just for this, but for all he does in the community. All the way around. He's definitely first in line to help anybody," Kimberly said.
If you still need help or assistance, the city of Houston is doing its Christmas Super Feast December 24. Things will look a little different this year, as there will be grab and go meals. You'll be able to walk up or drive up on Avenida de las Americas at the yellow and green flutter flags.
You can also volunteer your time or donate food. The goal is to give each family 60 to 80 pound food baskets.
Last-minute push to help Houstonians before Christmas
CHARITIES
