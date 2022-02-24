'We're really fighting for democracy here:' Houston community wants to hold rally to support Ukraine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ukrainian community in Houston plans to send a message of support to the eastern European country that's being threatened by Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Michael Balahutrak, the president of the Ukrainian American Cultural Club of Houston told ABC13 Wednesday that the community is still finalizing the plans.
"We're really fighting for democracy here," said Balahutrak. "Not only democracy for Ukraine but democracy for the world. If the world loses this fight, it's going to be very bad."
Balahutrak said he's taken issues with some media reports of the conflict. He noted the Russian aggression isn't new, and that it's been years in the making.
Balahutrak also said he believes the West should take the fight for democracy inside Russia, disseminating information to its people on what's really at stake. He said he's not convinced most people in Russia want an all-out war.
"The last thing that really irritates me about the news media reporting is that the idea is we have to contain the war in Ukraine," said Balahutrak. "What does it mean to contain the war in Ukraine? It means you're going to give up Ukraine? Let people die there?"
