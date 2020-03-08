U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state

FORT BELVOIR, Va. -- A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Pentagon spokesman said, marking the state's first case of the coronavirus.
The Pentagon released a statement Saturday saying a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is being treated at the bases community hospital.
The U.S. Marine had recently returned from overseas on official business.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state has seen no evidence of spread of the virus and the risk of it spreading is low.
The state's governor, Ralph Northam, issued a statement Saturday night saying:
"We are working closely with federal, military, and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir. The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions."
