MAN ATTACKED

Man attacked outside of Montrose bar after being wrongly accused of exposing himself to a woman, HPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Man attacked outside of Montrose gay bar after being wrongly accused of exposing himself to a woman, HPD says (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a man was attacked outside of a Montrose bar due to mistaken identity.

Police say Caleb Tout, 19, is accused of attacking a man who he believed exposed himself to his girlfriend.

Authorities say Tout's girlfriend was sitting in a car outside of Avant Garden on Westheimer while her father and boyfriend were inside of the bar drinking when she says a man exposed himself to her.

Tout and the woman's father then went looking for the man in the 2700 block of Whitney, but were highly intoxicated during the time, according to police.

The men then stumbled upon the victim, who told police that he was asked if he had raped someone.

When police found the girlfriend and Tout, he confessed to the beating and was arrested. The father was gone when authorities arrived to the scene.

Police say the girlfriend, who was also intoxicated, was taken to the sobering center. It's not known if she will face any charges.

The incident is currently under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackman attackedarrestbarHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAN ATTACKED
Woman charged with attempted murder in brick beating
92-year-old brick beating victim: 'May God forgive her'
Woman arrested for beating 92-year-old man with brick
Suspects caught on video beating 92-year-old with brick
More man attacked
Top Stories
Doctor's alleged killer may have tried to sell ammunition online
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Ex-Texans quarterback on mission to house the less fortunate
Love BBQ? Reynolds Wrap wants to hire a chief grilling officer
Deshuan Watson showing command at Texans training camp
Body found after hours-long search in woods near Sims Bayou
Mold ruins award-winning HISD band's instruments
$78 million resort breaking ground in charming Fredericksburg
Show More
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
Beyoncé's Vogue photo shoot and cover to make history
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
New 'Yoshi' service brings gasoline and oil changes to your home
More News