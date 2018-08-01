Houston police are investigating after a man was attacked outside of a Montrose bar due to mistaken identity.Police say Caleb Tout, 19, is accused of attacking a man who he believed exposed himself to his girlfriend.Authorities say Tout's girlfriend was sitting in a car outside of Avant Garden on Westheimer while her father and boyfriend were inside of the bar drinking when she says a man exposed himself to her.Tout and the woman's father then went looking for the man in the 2700 block of Whitney, but were highly intoxicated during the time, according to police.The men then stumbled upon the victim, who told police that he was asked if he had raped someone.When police found the girlfriend and Tout, he confessed to the beating and was arrested. The father was gone when authorities arrived to the scene.Police say the girlfriend, who was also intoxicated, was taken to the sobering center. It's not known if she will face any charges.The incident is currently under investigation.