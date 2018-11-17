Vintage WWII plane with 2 passengers crashes in Texas apartment complex parking lot

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles damaged.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas --
The FAA says a vintage World War II fighter plane with two people aboard has crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles damaged.

Lunsford did not say what happened to the two people on board.

The World War II P-51D Mustang fighter crashed at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Mustang was first built by North American Aviation in 1940 and was used by the U.S. military in World War II and the Korean War.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were headed to the crash site about 70 miles north of San Antonio.
