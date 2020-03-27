Society

Friendswood senior citizens serenaded with heartfelt performance

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- We all can use a reason to smile and despite what's been going on across the world, we have seen so much kindness and humanity.

Senior residents at Village on the Park in Friendswood got a heartfelt surprise Thursday when staff, family members and Friendswood High School students took some time to spread love and smiles.

A line of cars decorated with flowers and signs circled the complex, getting residents excited for Easter.

Seniors inside their homes got lots of honks and waves from the neighbors passing by.

Richard Adams went window to window, playing his guitar and serenading the residents. One woman danced to his version of "All I Have to do is Dream."

The facility thanked the people involved, and we want to do that too. Thank you Josie and Jackie, Friendswood High School seniors, the Adam's Family and Jerry Sacier! You made a lot of people smile!

