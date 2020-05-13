community strong

Former Astros organist treats residents at senior home to special show

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- How do you enjoy a concert while social distancing?

From your balcony, of course!

Residents of Village of Tanglewood lined up on balconies for a special performance. Those who were on ground level sat six feet apart.

"It reminded me of stories that my mother told about during the war when there were shortages of things and you had to stand in line," explained resident Sharon Lewis.

"I can only read so much, I've played every game on the computer I can find," said resident Marjorie Lott. "I'm doing adult color books now just because I'm so bored."

As COVID19 continues to spread, senior living communities have been hit particularly hard.

Social activities have been canceled and residents haven't seen their loved ones in month.

But good music has a way of getting even the stiffest of toes tapping again.

"Warms my heart, warms their heart, too, because they can hear everybody else, too," said musician Jim Connors, who was once an organist for the Houston Astros. "I don't have to tell them to start clapping. They're just doing it and they're singing spontaneously."

"I just love music and I've danced all my life, so I can't sit still," Lott added.

And for resident Sterling Burton, celebrating his 100th birthday, the concert was a celebration he never expected, but will never forget.

"It's been ups and downs all my life," he laughed. "But this tops it off all today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonnursing homeconcertsocial distancingcommunity strongcoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Coffee shop near Cypress owned by nurses
Ball HS in Galveston honors grads with Seawall parade
These siblings are writing thank you notes to every nurse in Texas
"Pie challenge" raising money for Camp for All
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston now has more than 5,000 COVID cases, mayor says
Rockets owner Fertitta wants to resume NBA season
Rental assistance program enrollment suspended
SPONSORED: Could your allergies be caused by dirty air ducts?
Family of woman who had COVID-19 now being treated for virus
Here's what you can't find in stores during the pandemic
Youth sports taking major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Houston Zoo elephant survives emergency surgery 1 hour after birth
Scattered downpours Thursday, widespread storms this weekend
Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles opens Friday
Harris County Judge announces hiring of contact tracers
College students prepare to enter economy during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News