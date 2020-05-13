Former Astros organist treats residents at senior home to special show

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- How do you enjoy a concert while social distancing?From your balcony, of course!Residents of Village of Tanglewood lined up on balconies for a special performance. Those who were on ground level sat six feet apart."It reminded me of stories that my mother told about during the war when there were shortages of things and you had to stand in line," explained resident Sharon Lewis."I can only read so much, I've played every game on the computer I can find," said resident Marjorie Lott. "I'm doing adult color books now just because I'm so bored."As COVID19 continues to spread, senior living communities have been hit particularly hard.Social activities have been canceled and residents haven't seen their loved ones in month.But good music has a way of getting even the stiffest of toes tapping again."Warms my heart, warms their heart, too, because they can hear everybody else, too," said musician Jim Connors, who was once an organist for the Houston Astros. "I don't have to tell them to start clapping. They're just doing it and they're singing spontaneously.""I just love music and I've danced all my life, so I can't sit still," Lott added.And for resident Sterling Burton, celebrating his 100th birthday, the concert was a celebration he never expected, but will never forget."It's been ups and downs all my life," he laughed. "But this tops it off all today."