Entire village in Switzerland ordered to evacuate for leftover WWII ammunition cleanup

MITHOLZ, Switzerland -- An entire village in Switzerland has been ordered to evacuate by the Swiss government.

The small town of Mitholz is home to about 170 resident and has become a crumbling ammunition depot left over from WWII.

Swiss officials say it could take up to 10 years to remove the tons of explosives and weapons piled there.

The clean up won't start until 2031, and could cost more than $1 billion Swiss Francs (about $1.03 billion) because of the amount of preparation needed.

The government plans to buy homes for all of the displaced residents.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosives foundevacuationhomelessworld war ii
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News