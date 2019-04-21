Vigil held for 23-year-old woman found dead after crashing BMW in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a woman discovered hours after she died in a crash along State Highway 99 came together Saturday night at the place of the deadly crash.They showed up with flowers and flashlights. They were looking for belongings and answers.Glorielyz Lopez Lorenzo, 23, was found lying next to her white BMW late Friday night. A passerby saw her car in a ditch beyond the end of the northbound feeder road of State Highway 99, south of 290 and reported it.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Unit believe she had been there for up to 24 hours."Our investigators looked at some of the dirt pile up and some of the other physical evidence around the vehicle including, there's a spider web that wouldn't have happened if caller had freshly reported this vehicle," said Sgt Michael Cheng.Her family told ABC 13 Eyewitness News she had dropped off a friend around 8 p.m. Thursday night and that was the last time anyone had heard from her.Deputies believe she drove her car past a stop sign and left the roadway. A dirt mound launched her car, it landed and rolled. Authorities believe Lorenzo was ejected at the time of the crash. Her family does not know if she was confused or unfamiliar with the area since it is remote but well-lit.The crash is still under investigation.The Saturday night visit also included a vigil. Lorenzo was a Klein High School graduate and a mother to a 6-year-old girl. Lorenzo's family has not yet told her the terrible news.