DALLAS, TEXAS (KTRK) --One year after her death, a vigil was held Saturday for 12-year-old Linda Rogers. Linda tragically died in a natural gas explosion while at her Dallas home.
Many wore white shirts to remember her life.
"This has lifted the family up in what would otherwise be a terrible situation," said John Barr, her family's attorney.
Linda recorded her final moments before the explosion. She was getting ready for a cheerleading competition last February when suddenly there's a spark.
RELATED: 12-year-old recorded final moments before deadly gas explosion in Dallas
Barr says the spark was the house filling up with natural gas and exploding, killing Linda.
The family is suing gas provider Atmos saying negligence led to their child's death.