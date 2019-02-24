EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5149354" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old girl recorded her final moments before she died in a gas explosion at a Dallas home.

One year after her death, a vigil was held Saturday for 12-year-old Linda Rogers. Linda tragically died in a natural gas explosion while at her Dallas home.Many wore white shirts to remember her life."This has lifted the family up in what would otherwise be a terrible situation," said John Barr, her family's attorney.Linda recorded her final moments before the explosion. She was getting ready for a cheerleading competition last February when suddenly there's a spark.Barr says the spark was the house filling up with natural gas and exploding, killing Linda.The family is suing gas provider Atmos saying negligence led to their child's death.