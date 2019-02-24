Vigil held for 12-year-old girl who died in Dallas gas explosion

One year after her death, a vigil was held for a 12-year-who tragically died in a natural gas explosion at her Dallas home.

DALLAS, TEXAS (KTRK) --
One year after her death, a vigil was held Saturday for 12-year-old Linda Rogers. Linda tragically died in a natural gas explosion while at her Dallas home.

Many wore white shirts to remember her life.

"This has lifted the family up in what would otherwise be a terrible situation," said John Barr, her family's attorney.

Linda recorded her final moments before the explosion. She was getting ready for a cheerleading competition last February when suddenly there's a spark.

A 12-year-old girl recorded her final moments before she died in a gas explosion at a Dallas home.



Barr says the spark was the house filling up with natural gas and exploding, killing Linda.

The family is suing gas provider Atmos saying negligence led to their child's death.
