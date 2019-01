‘IT’S UNBELIEVABLE.’



This church community in Cleveland is struggling today after 3 of its members were killed on the way to bible study. I just interviewed the pastor who said the large family always sat in the second row. https://t.co/sQrT6KsrxS pic.twitter.com/9Za68aOHNh — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) January 24, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY WRECK: This is what remains of the Liberty County deadly wreck scene. Three are dead, including a four-year-old. The five family members were on their way to bible study when they hit another vehicle head on. https://t.co/08fJ8gVwru pic.twitter.com/OyB35lagYT — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) January 24, 2019

A vigil was held for three family members who were killed in a car crash while on their way to church Wednesday night in Liberty County.The head-on collision happened just after 6:45 p.m. at FM 163 and CR 2282.According to family member Darla Simms, five people were in the car: the driver, 24-year-old Brianna Henson; Brianna's two sisters, 16-year-old Jessee Henson and 17-year-old Jordan Henson; Brianna's 4-year-old daughter, Lilly; and the sisters' father, Mark Henson.Texas Department of Public Safety said that Jessee and Mark died at the scene.Jordan and Lilly were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Lilly died.Jordan and Brianna are in the hospital.The family's pastor says Mark's wife was at Crossway Community Fellowship Church waiting on the family to arrive for Bible study.When they didn't, she used a cell phone tracking app, saw their phones were not in motion and went to the location, not knowing an accident happened.The pastor says the family is heartbroken."They're devastated. As a matter of fact, our whole community is devastated. We're a small community here, and it's pretty much everybody knows everybody. There's no strangers, and when something like this happens, it devastates the whole community. We're all at a loss. Really, we're without words," said Pastor Bobby Trayal.Jordan is a student at Tarkington High School in Tarkington ISD. She's also on the cheerleading squad.The district released the following statement about the crash:The district also posted the letter on its Facebook page The cause of the crash is under investigation.Simms says the family had moved to the area a year ago.