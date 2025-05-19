The Morris Museum in New Jersey has something for everyone

Morristown, NJ -- The Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey, is "a generalist museum that has broad appeal," according to President and CEO Tom Loughman. The museum "was founded in 1913 as a cabinet of curiosity and wonderment," explains Loughman.

There are exhibitions of art, like the current exhibit by James Prosek and Sally Michael. There is also a collection of 19th-century mechanical music, as well as an expansive collection of rocks, minerals, and fossils.

"We also have model trains," says Loughman. "And who doesn't like model trains?"