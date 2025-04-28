Seniors serve from their seats in 'Hands Up Volleyball'

Doylestown, Pa -- In 2023, Audrey Jefferson introduced a special kind of sport to the Central Bucks Senior Activity Center.

She calls it, 'Hands Up Volleyball,' or 'Chair Volleyball.'

She first learned about it while living with her late husband in Oklahoma, who was a Native American. She recalls the Choctaw Nation hosting games for seniors to improve their physical and mental health.

Now, she has introduced it to seniors in Bucks County.

Her goal is to spread the sport far and wide to more senior activity centers and residential spaces.