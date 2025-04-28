24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Seniors serve from their seats in 'Hands Up Volleyball'

ByMatteo Iadonisi Localish logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 2:25PM
Seniors serve from their seats in 'Hands Up Volleyball'
Seniors can serve, set, and spike from their seats when they play this special type of 'Hands Up Volleyball' at Central Bucks Senior Activity Center.

Doylestown, Pa -- In 2023, Audrey Jefferson introduced a special kind of sport to the Central Bucks Senior Activity Center.
She calls it, 'Hands Up Volleyball,' or 'Chair Volleyball.'
She first learned about it while living with her late husband in Oklahoma, who was a Native American. She recalls the Choctaw Nation hosting games for seniors to improve their physical and mental health.
Now, she has introduced it to seniors in Bucks County.
Her goal is to spread the sport far and wide to more senior activity centers and residential spaces.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW