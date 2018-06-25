VIDEO: Woman with machete chases car after hit-and-run crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman pulled out a machete Saturday morning in what seems to be a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan near 18th Street. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A woman pulled out a machete Saturday morning in what seems to be a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

Police said the woman with the machete chased after a vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run.

The woman and a man in the other car got into an altercation and the man was cut in the hand.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are investigating. No charges were filed as of Saturday night.

The driver of the vehicle that drove away was charged with drunken driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetehit and runfreewayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News