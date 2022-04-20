caught on video

Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train

WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train

ARGENTINA -- Shocking video shows the moment a woman fainted and fell under a moving train in Argentina, and miraculously, she survived.

The surveillance video shows the woman - who was identified only as Candela - losing her balance and falling to what appears to be a sudden death.

WARNING: This video may be difficult to watch.

She fell under the moving train, but somehow survived. The woman was rescued by the train station's security and several doctors and only suffered minor injuries.

Candela reportedly told an Argentinian TV station she suffered a loss in blood pressure, causing her to faint.

She said she has no idea how she is still alive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train safetyfalltrain accidentcaught on tapewoman injuredcaught on videou.s. & worldsurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
Man caught on video robbing woman with knife at Spring Branch-area ATM
'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood
Proposal requires cameras outside certain Houston businesses
TOP STORIES
GOP activist indicted in 2020 assault case of repairman over ballots
Family remembers HPD cop 24 hours before killer's execution
Video shows burglar make himself at home: 'It was very creepy'
Astros and Trees for Houston to give away 2,500 trees Saturday
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Bond reinstated for teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times
Former state Sen. Wendy Davis challenges Texas abortion law in court
Show More
Volunteers search Bear Creek Park for missing 24-year-old woman
Houston City Council approves security camera ordinance in 15-1 vote
Warm and windy until a cool front brings rain chance next week
Houston's very own Simone Biles unveils new clothing line with Athleta
Suspect arrested and charged in shooting at Galleria Mall
More TOP STORIES News