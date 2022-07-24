Video shows multiple vehicles on fire at south Houston business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire at a business on Houston's southside was caught on camera as flames burned multiple vehicles.At about 4:00 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to a vehicle storage lot with multiple vehicles on fire on Lozier near Ward.HFD said they made an offensive attack and got the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.Numerous vehicles, including a boat, can be seen on fire in the video.No injuries have been reported.