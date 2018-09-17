Florence: Video shows California swiftwater rescue team pulling man from SUV

Some Los Angeles County firefighters are in North Carolina helping rescue people trapped in the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. (lacountyfd/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
STEDMAN, N.C. --
Los Angeles County firefighters who are in North Carolina helping with rescue efforts for Hurricane Florence were able to save a man trapped in his vehicle in quick-moving waters.

The county fire agency posted video showing its swiftwater rescue team saving a 47-year-old man from his SUV that was nearly submerged in the floodwaters in Cumberland County.

Video shows the firefighters tying their boat to the SUV, pulling the man out through the window and hauling him safely into their boat.

