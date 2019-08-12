Suspect asks deputies to kill him after brief chase in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 deputies took down a suspect, who asked deputies to kill him before he was arrested, after a brief chase in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 12:00 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say the suspect fled on the feeder road of Beltway 8 and later ran over spike stripes near West Road. The man finally stopped on Gessner Road.

Deputies say the man refused to comply with commands for about 10 minutes and would not get out of the car.

Deputies eventually moved in with a K-9 and their guns drawn.

The man then got out and told deputies to kill him. He was eventually tased and taken into custody.



It's unclear why deputies were attempting to the pull the driver over.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecaught on tapecaught on videotasercaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
Man accused of killing pregnant teen arrested in New Mexico
Puppy stolen from rescue group minutes before adoption
Man accused of killing woman in Sugar Land hotel: Police
Man loses leg while changing tire on North Freeway: Police
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Show More
Cutting the cord? TV antenna tips to get you free HD channels
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Digital Deal of the Day
Katy gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
More TOP STORIES News