New York City police looking for man who choked, pinned and robbed woman

BROOKLYN, New York --
The search is on for a man caught on camera choking and robbing a woman in Brooklyn, New York.

It happened Aug. 8.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the 34-year-old victim being attacked by a man walking in her direction.
She is thrown against a parked car and placed in a choke hold until she gives up her backpack.

The man says something to her before escaping with her cellphone and an iPad.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face, neck and body.

Residents say late at night it can feel less safe than during the daylight.

"We've complained as a neighborhood for more lights," Jove Meyer said. "Police always say that crime happens in the darkness, but then they don't make effort to make it brighter. So make our streets safer."

The video shows the suspect has a beard. He was wearing dark clothing and red sneakers.
