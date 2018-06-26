Video shows attack on 14-year-old boy on Bronx River Parkway

It happened along the Bronx River Parkway.

BRONX, New York --
New video just released by police shows the suspects in the brutal attack and stabbing of a teenage boy on the Bronx River Parkway.

You can see the group of suspects attacking the 14-year-old boy in a median on the busy roadway last Monday afternoon as cars drive past.
Watch complete video released by police below:
The stabbing took place on the Bronx River Parkway.



Police say the suspects chased the boy there, leaving him in critical condition.

One suspect, Ramon Paulino, has already been arrested and is facing federal charges including gang assault.

Paulino's case will be handled by federal prosecutors, and several other suspects are still being sought.

Police say the stabbing was followed by a shooting that they believe was in retaliation.

The stabbing happened last Monday, two days before a group of men dragged 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a Bronx deli and fatally slashed him in the neck Wednesday. Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Both attacks have been linked to the same gang, but it is not known if the stabbings are connected.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
