viral video

Viral video shows train smash into trucker who just avoided car crash

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A dump truck was captured on camera avoiding hitting a car stopped at a Tomball area railroad crossing only to get clipped by a passing train.

The crazy video was recorded from a vehicle's dashboard camera Wednesday morning near Hufsmith Kuykendahl and Kuykendahl roads.

The video, which has over 18,000 views on Facebook, shows a white vehicle in the far right lane approaching a traffic light that turns yellow and then red. At that moment, the arms of a railroad crossing just yards away lower, indicating an oncoming train.

The white vehicle stops past the light but before the railroad crossing.

Just seconds later, the truck also drives into the intersection but veers off the roadway to avoid hitting the back of the car.

The truck also avoided hitting a power pole before its cab rests on the tracks.

The truck's driver tries to put it in reverse as a train gains speed toward the vehicle.

Knowing there was no way to back the truck up, the driver appears to escape his cab, running away just as the train blows through.

The Facebook post with the video said no one was injured in this eye-catching close call.

SEE ALSO: Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station
EMBED More News Videos

A Michigan man decided to test out his new tires by speeding around some gas pumps and lost control, slamming his pickup fully into a gas station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballviral videotrain crashcaught on videoaccidentcaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Viral dispute in midair leads to debate over airline etiquette
Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD worker removed for inappropriate conduct with student
Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses
Man pleads guilty after promising Rice star died in his sleep
Cold, wet and dreary this afternoon
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
TSU officially parts with president after admissions scandal
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
Show More
Former MLB pitcher's sign-stealing lawsuit adds Astros owner
Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Pearland batting coach touched girl during lessons, police say
More TOP STORIES News