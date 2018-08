Have you ever ridden in the back of a pickup truck?Well, North Carolina agencies are advising against it and a new video shows why.The video was originally posted to the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program Facebook page as part of a Click it or Ticket campaign. It was then posted to the Kitty Hawk Police Department page, where it was shared more than 49,000 times.The video shows a car running into the back of a pickup truck that had dummies in the back.The dummies go flying into the air and then fall back to the ground.