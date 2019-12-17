Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in New York

MELROSE, Bronx -- Police are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Bronx.

It happened late Monday night in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.

Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as Sanchez is forced into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

The car then drives off, fleeing.

Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers. An urgent search for the teen is now underway.

Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

SEE ALSO: Surveillance video shows young girl being kidnapped off street
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI has released footage of a young girl's alleged kidnapping.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknypdkidnappingu.s. & worldcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Concrete all over I-10 E after truck hits bridge, keeps going
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection
Biker and girlfriend jump out of way of hit-and-run driver
Here's how cold it will feel when you step outside Tuesday
Show More
What J.J Abrams and Daisy Ridley stole from the Star Wars set
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
'Happiest tears ever' as 9-year-old finishes three years of chemo: VIDEO
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News