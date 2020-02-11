Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.

We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.

Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.

WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.

Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.

Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton suffered a broken back.

Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioschool bus accidentman injuredbus crashschool busu.s. & worldstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Chilly Tuesday with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
1 dead in north Houston McDonald's drive-by shooting
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
ABC13's Morning News
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
City hall lit red for former UH coach John Altobelli and family
Show More
Study shows Uber/Lyft drivers text while behind the wheel
Videos show moments before security guard shoots customer
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
Happy birthday, Mattress Mack! 8 reasons why we love you
Former school employee accused of touching student
More TOP STORIES News