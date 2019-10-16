HPD video shows scuffle between robbery suspect and man killed protecting wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released surveillance video that they hope can help find the suspects who shot and killed a man who was trying to protect his wife.

Oscar Anibel Gomez, 53, was shot and killed Saturday when he and his wife were returning to their apartment in southwest Houston, on Brookglade near Dairy Ashford.

"I was looking for my keys," said Claudia Pineda, Gomez's wife. "When I looked up, I saw this kid and I yelled at Oscar, telling him to run, because they have a gun."

Surveillance footage shows when one of the suspects goes after Pineda, while a second suspect assaults Gomez on the stairs.



Pineda said one of the suspects beat her as he tried to steal her purse.

"He had me there with the gun pointed at my chest," she said. "His mission was my wallet."

In the video, the suspect who assaulted Gomez eventually runs off, and Gomez is then seen going after him.

Pineda said she heard her husband say to the second robber, "'Leave her, leave her.' Then I heard the gunshot."

RELATED: Man shot and killed trying to protect wife in SW Houston purse snatching

When the gun was fired, she said the suspects ran, allowing her to run to her husband.

Pineda hopes police identify the three men, who she believes are all teenagers. She wonders whether she and her husband were followed when they were driving home, and she longs for justice.



"What would I say to them? That they turn themselves in and pay because they killed a hardworking man. A fighter. We came to this country from Honduras to get ahead, with sacrifice," the widow said through tears.

Anyone with information on the murder can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. A reward may be offered in exchange for information that results in an arrest. Their number is 713-521-4600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpurse snatchingshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Walmart will now put your groceries in the fridge for you
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Show More
Ford Mustang driver injures woman and horse in hit-and-run
'They are not bad kids' Coach defends kids in alleged hazing incident
Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Friendswood's newest mayor is out-of-this-world
More TOP STORIES News