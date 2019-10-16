HPD video shows scuffle between robbery suspect and man killed protecting wife

Our homicide detectives seek assistance in identifying 3 suspects in a fatal shooting at 12600 Brookglade Circle at 12:30 am last Sat (Oct. 12). Surveillance video shows 1 suspect assault & rob the male victim & a 2nd suspect rob the man's wife before shooting the man. pic.twitter.com/ps7GaGkYe0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019

This is surveillance photo of the suspects' vehicle, a dark colored, 4-door sedan, believed to be a Nissan Maxima. A reward is being offered by @CrimeStopHOU for anyone with info leading to an arrest/charges. More info on the incident -->https://t.co/7NAUSXZqwo #hounews pic.twitter.com/1InP2kHEGx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released surveillance video that they hope can help find the suspects who shot and killed a man who was trying to protect his wife.Oscar Anibel Gomez, 53, was shot and killed Saturday when he and his wife were returning to their apartment in southwest Houston, on Brookglade near Dairy Ashford."I was looking for my keys," said Claudia Pineda, Gomez's wife. "When I looked up, I saw this kid and I yelled at Oscar, telling him to run, because they have a gun."Surveillance footage shows when one of the suspects goes after Pineda, while a second suspect assaults Gomez on the stairs.Pineda said one of the suspects beat her as he tried to steal her purse."He had me there with the gun pointed at my chest," she said. "His mission was my wallet."In the video, the suspect who assaulted Gomez eventually runs off, and Gomez is then seen going after him.Pineda said she heard her husband say to the second robber, "'Leave her, leave her.' Then I heard the gunshot."When the gun was fired, she said the suspects ran, allowing her to run to her husband.Pineda hopes police identify the three men, who she believes are all teenagers. She wonders whether she and her husband were followed when they were driving home, and she longs for justice."What would I say to them? That they turn themselves in and pay because they killed a hardworking man. A fighter. We came to this country from Honduras to get ahead, with sacrifice," the widow said through tears.Anyone with information on the murder can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. A reward may be offered in exchange for information that results in an arrest. Their number is 713-521-4600.