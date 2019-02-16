New video shows moments leading up to deadly shooting at NW Houston gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are working to determine what caused the deadly shooting on Montgomery Road.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

Investigators say two people were shot outside of a gas station in the 7700 block of west Montgomery Road.


Officials say the two victims were transported to the hospital, but one person later died. The other victim is undergoing surgery.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man walking up to a car and finding himself in the middle of gunfire before the car drives off.

Authorities are looking for the other people who were said to be present at the scene of the shooting.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD officer at center of deadly drug raid shot twice before
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Medical emergency causes panic during 'Hamilton' performance
Gucci increases diversity hiring following blackface uproar
Parent outraged after kid receives a 'N-WORD PASS' at school
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
'Black Widow Killer' is NC's oldest woman on death row
Show More
Man arrested for impersonating police officer, deputies say
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing
Mayor falling short on pothole promise, records show
28 students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
More News