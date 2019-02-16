NEW: @houstonpolice investigating a shooting on W Montgomery Rd.



We’re told 2 people were shot, 1 of them died.



Latest on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ErRCXAy1tS — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) February 16, 2019

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Saturday morning.Investigators say two people were shot outside of a gas station in the 7700 block of west Montgomery Road.Officials say the two victims were transported to the hospital, but one person later died. The other victim is undergoing surgery.Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man walking up to a car and finding himself in the middle of gunfire before the car drives off.Authorities are looking for the other people who were said to be present at the scene of the shooting.