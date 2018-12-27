Police release surveillance video of deadly robbery outside Sunnyside convenience store

Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in convenience store shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the people connected to a deadly shooting in Sunnyside.

A man was shot and killed outside of a Sunnyside convenience store Wednesday and police are looking for his shooter.

It happened in the 8900 block of Scott St.

Police released new surveillance video that shows the suspect and victim struggling over the weapon, the suspect shot the victim and then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the suspect was trying to rob him.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie, black muscle shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

