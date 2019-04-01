Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old in Georgia

A family in Lithonia, Georgia, is asking the public's help after a hit-and-run accident seriously injured a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside with a friend.The girl is expected to be OK, but the family is sharing surveillance video in hopes of finding the hit-and-run driver.The video shows the two young girls playing outside the suburban Atlanta home Friday evening.Suddenly, the camera catches a black sedan ride the curb, blow a stop sign, then barrel into one of them.The impact sets off the air bags. Dust is seen flying in the air as her family rushes out of the house.Someone gets out of the car, staggers around, and then takes off.The incident took place Friday evening.The family of 9-year-old Laderihanna Holmes shared the video with ABC News hoping that driver is held accountable."I want everyone to pray for Laderihanna. I just want the people involved to be caught," her mother Charlotte Bolton said.The young girl remains in the hospital with serious injuries and multiple broken bones."She is strong and I know that she is going to bounce back from this," Bolton said.In a police report obtained by ABC News, police said the owner of the car was at work, but told authorities her boyfriend had the vehicle."That's the problem, the police report says it was the boyfriend, who would have been around 30, but those were teenagers that were in that vehicle. So, we have to learn what happened and how they got hold of that car," L. Chris Stewart, the family's attorney, said.The other little girl playing outside that house walked away with minor injuries.