Video shows high-angle rescue in middle of heavy downpours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dramatic, high-angle rescue was captured on video after someone fell off a ladder near Cy-Fair.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, a person, who was not identified, fell off a ladder at a concrete plant in the 6600 block of Hanson Parkway on Monday.

"Despite the rain and lightning crews were able to safely rescue the patient without incident," wrote the Cy-Fair FD in a tweet.



In a video posted by the fire department, rain is seen coming down as crews work to get the person down safely.

Cy-Fair FD says the patient was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
