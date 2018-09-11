LOS ANGELES, California --New body cam video that may be disturbing for some to watch has been released from the Los Angeles Police Department of a fatal traffic stop involving two police officers and a driver with a gun.
The police department says it was supposed to be a routine investigative stop.
In the video shared with KCAL, suspect Richard Mendoza, who police say was a known gang member, opened fire on an officer and then her partner, who was hiding behind a car.
The female officer was shot at point blank range in the leg. She is OK.
The partner of the officer who was injured shot at Mendoza, killing him.
LAPD says it is still investigating the incident and has not discussed whether the female officer is back on duty.