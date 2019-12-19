Video shows deputies race to save driver who was stuck in burning car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office were quick to rescue a man trapped in his vehicle during a fire and it was all caught on camera.It all happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the 15200 block of Clay Road, when a 20-year-old driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree.According to authorities, a sergeant was on his way home when he found the vehicle on fire and saw a wrecker driver was attempting to get in the car.The sergeant called other deputies to the scene and used multiple fire extinguishers to temporarily slow down the flames.Bodycam footage shows the deputies trying to free the driver, whose leg was trapped underneath the damaged dashboard."We might have to break your leg, bro, I'm sorry," a deputy tells the driver.After the struggle, the deputy explained on bodycam that the man's pants were stuck, so he cut his pants and that's what freed him."You are serving a purpose on this land, dude. God was with you tonight. You understand that?" a deputy told the man.According to authorities, the driver suffered multiple broken bones in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still recovering from surgery.