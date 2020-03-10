crash

Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A camera mounted on the side of a METRORail captured the moment a car dealership worker was broadsided by the light rail before hitting a bicyclist in downtown Houston.

Videos obtained by ABC13 offer multiple angles of the Feb. 18 crash at Main Street and Lamar.

Police said the car dealership worker was test driving a customer's car when the vehicle blew through a red light and was hit by a passing METRO light rail. The impact caused the worker to plow into a bicyclist at a nearby street corner.

A METRORail camera captured the wrecked car and the bicyclist on the ground in pain. The bicyclist's injuries were not made clear at the time.

Another camera fixed inside the light rail also captured the sound of the impact and the METRO operator shaking his head when it happened.

METRO police said the driver was an employee of a local Jaguar/Land Rover dealership.

It was unclear if the driver would be charged.

The driver works for a local car dealership and was out test driving a customer's car that had just been serviced.

