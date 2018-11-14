EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4671034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4665111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4667470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

Houston police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted after a clerk was shot and killed at a convenience store Saturday night in the Spring Branch area.The shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at Metro Food Mart in the 1000 block of Witte Road.According to police, they found an employee dead from gunshot wounds. It is believed the employee was shot during an attempted robbery.The victim has been identified as Farouk Bahuiya, according to the victim's wife.The suspects are described only as two males wearing red and dark blue hoodies.Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.