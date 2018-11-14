Surveillance video released of suspects wanted in Houston convenience store clerk's killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police have just released new surveillance video showing two men accused of killing a convenience store clerk in Spring Branch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted after a clerk was shot and killed at a convenience store Saturday night in the Spring Branch area.

The shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at Metro Food Mart in the 1000 block of Witte Road.

According to police, they found an employee dead from gunshot wounds. It is believed the employee was shot during an attempted robbery.

RELATED: Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston



The victim has been identified as Farouk Bahuiya, according to the victim's wife.

The suspects are described only as two males wearing red and dark blue hoodies.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

Surveillance photos released of suspects wanted in convenience store clerk's killing
EMBED More News Videos

Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotfatal shootingshootinginvestigationsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Girl accidentally shot by guard back at home with family
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence
Astros' Justin Verlander runner-up in AL Cy Young race
Man sentenced in accidental shooting of 14-year-old-girl
Son shot and killed his dad to protect himself and his mom
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Show More
Wrong-way driver killed in 100 mph crash on I-10
Family displaced by Harvey loses everything in RV fire
Texas A&M fraternity suspended after Houston teen's death
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filthy home
Pilot killed in jet crash at US Air Force base in Texas
More News