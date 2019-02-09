Video released of police-involved shooting: 'Give me a chance to help you'

EMBED </>More Videos

Naperville police have released video of officers shooting a suicidal man outside a strip mall last month. ABC7 has edited this video to remove graphic content.

By
NAPERVILLE, Illinois --
Naperville police have released dashcam video of a police-involved shooting that injured a man last month.

Officers were called to a strip mall on Jan. 23 after getting calls of a suspicious person. They found a 27-year-old man threatening to take his own life.

Eyewitness News has edited the video to remove graphic content. The video shows officers calmly move in and try to convince him to put his weapon down.

"Things can always get better buddy, things can always get better," an officer is heard saying.

The officer pleaded with the suspect and kept engaging him in conversation.

"Give me a chance to help you, you just got to drop the gun and I'll help you," an officer said.

Officers asked him to drop the gun, but the man did not comply. Instead, he pointed his gun at police and officers fired.

Officers then moved in closer to handcuff him and get him medical aid. The man survived the shooting and was transported to a hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition

No police officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation of the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingdashcam videoIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say
Top Stories
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Show More
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
More News