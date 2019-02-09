Naperville police have released dashcam video of a police-involved shooting that injured a man last month.Officers were called to a strip mall on Jan. 23 after getting calls of a suspicious person. They found a 27-year-old man threatening to take his own life.Eyewitness News has edited the video to remove graphic content. The video shows officers calmly move in and try to convince him to put his weapon down."Things can always get better buddy, things can always get better," an officer is heard saying.The officer pleaded with the suspect and kept engaging him in conversation."Give me a chance to help you, you just got to drop the gun and I'll help you," an officer said.Officers asked him to drop the gun, but the man did not comply. Instead, he pointed his gun at police and officers fired.Officers then moved in closer to handcuff him and get him medical aid. The man survived the shooting and was transported to a hospital, where he is in serious but stable conditionNo police officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation of the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office are investigating.