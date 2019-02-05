We have exclusive video from a purse snatching that ended in the dragging of a woman in southwest Houston.That victim tells us the Valero station on West Orem near Hillcroft allowed her to record the surveillance video of the incident.The woman is pumping gas when you see a man slide into her passenger side.The victim spots him and fights to grab her bag back.She ends up in a struggle with the suspect as he tries to drive off.The gas station confirms the incident happened earlier this month.