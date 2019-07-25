VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car outside Ohio Walmart

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Dramatic body camera video shows police rescuing two children locked in a hot car outside a Walmart in Ohio.

The Perkins Township Police Department responded to the call on Saturday after their parents accidentally locked the keys in the cars with the two young girls on what was one of the hottest days Northeast Ohio has seen in years, WOIO reported.

Police had to break out the car windows with a baton to pull the children, ages 2 and 3, to safety.

Police said the children were checked out and appeared to be in good health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiorescuehot caru.s. & worldpolicebody cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News