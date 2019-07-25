VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car outside Ohio Walmart

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Dramatic body camera video shows police rescuing two children locked in a hot car outside a Walmart in Ohio.
The Perkins Township Police Department responded to the call on Saturday after their parents accidentally locked the keys in the cars with the two young girls on what was one of the hottest days Northeast Ohio has seen in years, WOIO reported.
Police had to break out the car windows with a baton to pull the children, ages 2 and 3, to safety.
Police said the children were checked out and appeared to be in good health.
