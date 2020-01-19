VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews amid winter storm

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Dramatic video captured while emergency crews were standing just off a highway during a winter storm shows a pickup truck skidding off the road and narrowly missing those on the ground below.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a video on Twitter of the close call, which occurred on Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa.

The video shows a pickup truck sliding off the road, nearly hitting troopers and others responding to another incident. Police said no one was hurt, KETV reported.

"If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, slow down and be aware of the road conditions," police said.

Winter storms pounded the Midwest over the weekend, creating dangerous road conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashwinter stormdashcam videocaught on videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl out of Austin
Bellaire HS student killed in shooting remembered
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Houston Marathon
Cold front bringing heavy showers to coastal counties
Astros stars speak out after manager fired
Suspect throws chunk of concrete into moving ambulance
Show More
'You tried to kill her': Man attacks Spring woman with machete
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer
More TOP STORIES News