Video of woman firing gun from car posted to Facebook Stories

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating an incident where a woman is seen on her Facebook Stories shooting a gun outside of her car window.The video appeared as part of her Facebook Stories video feed Tuesday evening. The specific video lasts around four seconds.In it, she points a gun out of the window of a moving car and fires several shots.You can see the woman clearly in the passenger seat of the car, with the geo-location graphic stating she was in the Cloverleaf neighborhood.Other portions of the woman's Facebook Stories show her holding various weapons at unknown locations.ABC13 went out to Cloverleaf on Wednesday, and people said they had not heard of the incident. However, those who watched the video said it's clearly a problem."Sooner or later, you're going to get caught. If you post things like this, you will get caught," said Rueben Guerra, a nearby resident.If you have information, please call law enforcement. The woman could face criminal charges.