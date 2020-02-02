Video of fight between alleged Parkland shooter and BSO Deputy from 2018 released

FRESNO, Calif. -- A jailhouse video, under wraps until now, shows the confessed Parkland, Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, in a battle behind bars with a sheriff's deputy.

The 19-year-old confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

The jailhouse attack took place in November 2018, but the video was just obtained by WSVN.

Video shows Cruz pacing around a common area before getting into an argument with a guard and attacking him.

Investigators say the fight lasted for about one minute.

According to documents obtained by WSVN, Cruz and the deputy, Sergeant Raymond Beltran, began fighting when the officer asked Cruz to stop dragging his sandals on the ground.

Cruz appeared in court Monday on assault charges for attacking the deputy, but the judge chose to delay making a ruling until next month.
