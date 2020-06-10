Video: Michigan state trooper pulls unconscious man from burning truck

VAN BUREN TWP., Michigan -- Heroic moments were caught on camera in Michigan when a state trooper was able to pull a driver from a fiery wreck.

The dashcam video shows the trooper drag the unconscious man onto the grass and away from his burning truck Tuesday morning in Van Buren Township.

Police say the man passed out behind the wheel because of a medical emergency.

But his foot was still on the gas, causing his truck to burst into flames.

The trooper pulled up and tried to use his baton to break through the passenger window.

He was then able to use his hand to push the window in and pull the driver from the truck.

The driver was treated for low blood sugar.

The trooper suffered a cut on his arm and hands. He was treated at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganrescuefire rescuecar fire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
Family of missing Fort Hood soldier to speak out today
United rolls out COVID-19 self-assessment for passengers
Rooftop Cinema Club reopening Uptown location
Mattress Mack opening help center at Gallery Furniture
Where are we on COVID-19 fight? Here's what experts say
Show More
Hundreds rally at city hall to keep city budget from being approved
Suspect shoots victim in leg in violent daytime robbery
1 man fired, 1 suspended from job after Floyd imitation
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
What Pasadena police changed after jump in crime amid COVID
More TOP STORIES News