VIDEO: Man rushes TSA agents at Phoenix airport

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX -- No official motive yet, but it appears drugs and / or alcohol was involved when a young man ambushed TSA agents at the Phoenix airport Wednesday.

One source says 19-year-old Tyrese Garner has also been diagnosed as mentally disturbed.

He rushed the agents through a metal detector without warning, sending one to the hospital and four others to an urgent care facility.

The exact charges against the man are still pending.
