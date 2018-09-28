Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from father and shoot him in leg

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the dramatic video of the shooting.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx --
Gunmen opened fire on a father as he was walking with his 3-year-old daughter in the Bronx. The whole incident was caught on camera.

In the video, you can see this was a deliberate act, the suspects seemingly going right after the father.

Police just released the video of the incident that happened last Monday.

First you see the three men walking up, and one of them fired a gun.

You then see the 3-year-old little girl in the red pants running and her 30-year-old father running after her.

The three men follow after the father and daughter, resulting in a scuffle as the men pull the little girl away from her father before shooting him in the leg.

The child was not injured. Her father was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim in this case has told police he doesn't know who the suspects are or why they would try and come after him while he was with his little girl.

The three suspects are all men. Two wore black hooded sweaters, dark-colored pants and dark-colored sneakers. One of the men wore a red and blue hooded sweater, light-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcaught on camerachild endangermentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Adversity makes Elsik football player stronger on and off field
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
Show More
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
All passengers survive airplane crash in Micronesia lagoon
Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
More News