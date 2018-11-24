FERRY ACCIDENT

Coast Guard investigating after ferry crashes into Ferry Building

EMBED </>More Videos

Panic struck a crowd of onlookers as they watched a ferry crash into a dock at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. No one was injured but the boat was damaged. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Passengers aboard the Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon say they had no warning. The US Coast Guard is now investigating after the boat first hit the end of the dock.

Witnesses caught the crash on camera.

There are holes in the metal hull and it struck hard enough to break the concrete and metal railing on the dock.
EMBED More News Videos

Passengers aboard the Golden Gate Ferry that crashed into the San Francisco Ferry terminal Friday afternoon say they had no warning.



People on the dock and aboard the boat could tell something was wrong based on how fast the ferry approached. Witnesses pulled out cell phones and recorded.

"The captain-- there was nothing over the intercom and you would think that they would have honked a horn or anything to give people a heads up," said Jack Wahl, a ferry passenger.

Passengers on Golden Gate Ferry's MS San Francisco say they had no official warning of the impending crash.

"We were joking about we're going way too fast to be coming into this and immediately after we stopped joking about it, we smashed into the first piling and we deflect into the actual port itself," said Gavin Martz, another ferry passenger.

People eating at the San Francisco Ferry Building saw the boat coming their way around 2:30 p.m.

"I did yell to my table, 'Oh my gosh, here comes a boat and he's coming in hot,'" said Kelly Schirber, a witness who dined at The Slanted Door.

"It was definitely very hectic. There was quite a bit of yelling going on board," recalled Martz.

Some took out cameras as the ferry approached, while others ran.

"I thought it was going to go straight into the restaurant, so I started running the opposite direction," said Angelina Sivoia, who was dining with her mom, Kelly Schirber.

The impact cracked the concrete, knocked over the railing, and shook The Slanted Door restaurant.

"The handrail looks like a simple piece of metal. It's actually a deceptively strong safeguard to make sure that if something like this were to happen, there would be no further damage to people on land," said Priya Clemens, a Golden Gate Ferry spokesperson.

US Coast Guard investigators will now look into the computer systems to determine how fast the boat was traveling and if the captain was in control.

"The captain said it was technical failure," said Wahl.

All five crew members will be drug tested and interviewed, which is policy, according to Golden Gate Ferry. The Coast Guard will also review the boat's maintenance records.

"The vessels are inspected frequently by the US Coast Guard, so there is a lot of oversight," said Lt. Commander Matthew Zinn, US Coast Guard SF Investigating Officer.

The boat can carry some 750 passengers, but had a light load of 53 people Friday. Two people reported minor injuries. A concession worker had a bruised hip and a passenger complained of a sore back, but refused treatment. Ferry service was not delayed due to the crash. It will go on as scheduled, but without the MS San Francisco during the investigation and repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boatsboatingcrashsan francisco bayferryferry accidentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FERRY ACCIDENT
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Houston resident steps away from ferry explosion in Mexico
Ferry hits kayakers in Hudson River, 11 injured
125 presumed dead in Bangladesh ferry sinking
More ferry accident
Top Stories
Even during dark times, McNair's family stayed by his side
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
Texans honor Bob McNair with moment of silence
Buyer finds $7.5M inside storage unit bought for $500
Black Friday shopping is a contact sport at Victorias Secret
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Show More
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
Freight train wipes out trailer in Bellaire area
These custom license plates were rejected by Texas DMV
More News